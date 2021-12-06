Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business AmTrust Realty Corp is in talks to possibly turn over, in a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure, Chicago’s 135 South LaSalle St to the CMBS trust that holds a $100 million loan against the 13 million-square-foot office...
JLL Capital Markets has provided $5377 million of Freddie Mac mortgage financing against the 340-unit Grove at South Shore apartment property in Riverview, Fla, which is southeast of Tampa, Fla The seven-year loan takes out a $388 million mortgage,...
Varde Partners has provided $1201 million of financing to facilitate the $174 million, or $494,318/room, purchase of the EAST Miami hotel in that city by a venture of Trinity Real Estate Investments and Certares Real Estate Management The venture...
Columbia Pacific Advisors has provided $505 million of mortgage financing to help facilitate Burnett Equities' $55 million purchase of the 530-room Martinique Hotel in midtown Manhattan The senior financing is part of a $71 million package that was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The CMBS trust that held what most recently was a $7416 million mortgage against the Park Plaza shopping mall in Little Rock, Ark, has taken the property through foreclosure The loan, which had encumbered...
Commercial Observer Deutsche Bank has provided $220 million of financing against the 593,000-square-foot creative-office building at 2400 Market St in Philadelphia Newmark arranged the loan A venture of Lubert-Adler and PMC Property Group acquired...
Commercial Observer A venture of Lincoln Equities Group and HIG Realty Partners has secured $1633 million of construction financing against a 921,000-square-foot industrial project in Brewster, NY Heitman provided the loan, which was arranged by...
The Real Deal PCCP LLC has provided $170 million of financing against 122 Fifth Ave, a 300,000-square-foot office and retail building in Manhattan Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan The Bromley Cos, which has owned the 10-story building since...
South Florida Business Journal A unit of Rieber Developments has lined up $838 million of construction financing for a mixed-use project currently under construction in Aventura, Fla BridgeInvest of Miami provided a $635 million construction loan,...