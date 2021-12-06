Log In or Subscribe to read more
Kohan Retail Group has lined up $1995 million of mortgage financing from a Berlin lender, Summit US Holdings GmbH, to fund its $3325 million purchase of the Triangle Town Center in Raleigh, NC The property's sale resulted in a far smaller loss than...
REJournals Avanti Residential has paid $65 million, or $212,418/unit, for the 306-unit Village West Apartment in Kansas City, Kan The Denver company purchased the five-story property from JVN Realty Corp, which was represented by Newmark Newmark...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The CMBS trust that held what most recently was a $7416 million mortgage against the Park Plaza shopping mall in Little Rock, Ark, has taken the property through foreclosure The loan, which had encumbered...
Dayton Daily News Plymouth Industrial REIT has paid $225 million, or $5670/sf, for three industrial properties with 396,800 square feet in Troy, Ohio The Boston REIT purchased the properties from Culmen Real Estate Services, which was represented by...
Crain’s Chicago Business Dermody Properties has agreed to pay $232 million, or $12211/sf, for the 19 million-square-foot office property at 2775 Sanders Road in Northbrook, Ill, about 25 miles northwest of Chicago The deal is expected to close...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans classified as being more than 30 days late with their payments declined yet again in November, to $2453 billion from $2545 billion in October, according to Trepp Inc It marks the...
REJournals Optima Inc has broken ground on Optima Verdana, a 100-unit apartment property in Wilmette, Ill The Scottsdale, Ariz, developer is building the property at the corner of Central Avenue and Green Bay Road, about 15 miles north of Chicago It...
Domestic, private-label CMBS issuance so far this year has topped $103 billion, marking the busiest year since before the Global Financial Crisis Expectations are for only slightly more issuance in 2022 This year's frenzy was the result of a booming...
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Cobalt Partners LLC is planning to build a 103-room Springhill Suites in Menomonee Falls, Wis The local developer will build the property as part of the Whitestone Station mixed-use development, at N91 W16067 Falls...