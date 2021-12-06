Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal The North Palm Beach, Fla, Planning Commission tomorrow will consider a proposal for an apartment project near the North Palm Beach Yacht Club A company managed by Mitchel Robbins of Newton, Mass, submitted the...
Commercial Property Executive Silver Point Development is teaming with an affiliate of Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners to build Elevation25, a 1 million-square-foot industrial property in Mead, Colo The first phase of the property will be...
Louisville Business First LDG Development is planning to build the 276-unit Midlane Point Apartments in Louisville, Ky The local developer will build the property at 3042 Hikes Lane, on the site of a vacant church and school building It’s...
Commercial Observer Innovo Property Group has agreed to pay $855 million, or $98924/sf, for HSBC Tower, an 864,303-square-foot office building in Manhattan The New York company is buying the property from Property & Building Corp of Israel,...
Dallas Morning News Johnson Development Associates Inc has filed plans to build a nearly 850,000-square-foot industrial project in Lancaster, Texas, about 16 miles south of Dallas The Spartanburg, SC, company has proposed the three-building project...
Commercial Observer A venture of Lincoln Equities Group and HIG Realty Partners has secured $1633 million of construction financing against a 921,000-square-foot industrial project in Brewster, NY Heitman provided the loan, which was arranged by...
The Real Deal PCCP LLC has provided $170 million of financing against 122 Fifth Ave, a 300,000-square-foot office and retail building in Manhattan Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan The Bromley Cos, which has owned the 10-story building since...
South Florida Business Journal A unit of Rieber Developments has lined up $838 million of construction financing for a mixed-use project currently under construction in Aventura, Fla BridgeInvest of Miami provided a $635 million construction loan,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Founders Hospitality LLC has proposed building the Stirling Resort and Spa in Dunedin, Fla, about five miles northeast of Clearwater, Fla The Tampa, Fla, developer plans to build the three-story project on a 178-acre...