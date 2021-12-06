Log In or Subscribe to read more
SL Green Realty Corp has sold a 25 percent stake in the office building at One Madison Ave in Manhattan An undisclosed international investor bought the interest and committed to invest at least $2593 million to complete the project SL Green, a New...
Orlando Business Journal AEW Capital Management has sold the 10-building SouthPark Center office park in Orlando, Fla, for $315 million, or $252/sf The Boston investment manager sold the 125 million-square-foot property, which it had acquired in...
Meadow Partners has agreed to pay $1171 million for the 205,000 square feet of office space and the 77-space underground parking garage at 110 East 42nd St in Manhattan The New York investment manager is buying the space and garage from SL Green...
A venture of SL Green Realty Corp and Stonehenge has agreed to sell the 96-unit apartment property at 1080 Amsterdam Ave in Manhattan for $425 million, or $42,708/unit Ackman-Ziff is brokering the deal, which is expected to close next month The...
AZ Big Media KKR & Co has paid $137 million, or $290,254/unit, for Midtown on Main Street, a 472-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz The New York investment firm purchased the property from Tides Equities of Los Angeles The property, at 2121...
Commercial Observer Innovo Property Group has agreed to pay $855 million, or $98924/sf, for HSBC Tower, an 864,303-square-foot office building in Manhattan The New York company is buying the property from Property & Building Corp of Israel,...
Dallas Morning News ZMR Capital has acquired a pair of apartment properties totaling 748 units in Dallas for an undisclosed price The buyer was not identified The properties are Pecan Square, with 440 units at 3535 Webb Chapel, and Bayou Bend, with...
REJournals Avanti Residential has paid $65 million, or $212,418/unit, for the 306-unit Village West Apartment in Kansas City, Kan The Denver company purchased the five-story property from JVN Realty Corp, which was represented by Newmark Newmark...
Next Wave Investors LLC has paid $58 million, or $362,500/unit, for Willow Creek, a 160-unit apartment property in Prescott, Ariz The San Clemente, Calif, investor purchased the property, at 3147 Willow Creek Road, from an affiliate of Cole Johnson,...