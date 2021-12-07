Log In or Subscribe to read more
Milhaus has broken ground on a 193-unit apartment property at 311 West 22nd St in downtown Kansas City, Mo The Indianapolis developer is financing the project with equity partner Humphreys Capital UMB Bank also has provided construction financing,...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Birtcher Anderson & Davis and Belay Investment Group has purchased a portfolio of nine industrial properties totaling 300,437 square feet in the Dallas area Kensington Commercial of Dallas sold the portfolio,...
Dallas Morning News HLC Equity has bought Elan City Centre, a 330-unit luxury apartment property in Farmers Branch, Texas, about 12 miles north of downtown Dallas Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property Advisors unit brokered the deal...
Dallas Morning News EastGroup Properties has started construction on McKinney 121, a 212,000-square-foot business park in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The two-building industrial project is being built at 4400 South Hardin Blvd, near the...
AZ Big Media Streetlight Residential has broken ground on the Alyssa, a 335-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The Dallas developer is building the property on East Rio Salado Parkway, to the west of State Route 1 The property will have studio,...
South Florida Business Journal The North Palm Beach, Fla, Planning Commission tomorrow will consider a proposal for an apartment project near the North Palm Beach Yacht Club A company managed by Mitchel Robbins of Newton, Mass, submitted the...
Commercial Property Executive Silver Point Development is teaming with an affiliate of Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners to build Elevation25, a 1 million-square-foot industrial property in Mead, Colo The first phase of the property will be...
Louisville Business First LDG Development is planning to build the 276-unit Midlane Point Apartments in Louisville, Ky The local developer will build the property at 3042 Hikes Lane, on the site of a vacant church and school building It’s...
Real Estate NJ John Hancock Life Insurance Co has provided $455 million of financing against a pair of apartment properties with a combined 321 units in northern New Jersey The insurer lent $315 million against the 227-unit Village Manor in Nutley,...