South Florida Business Journal The North Palm Beach, Fla, Planning Commission tomorrow will consider a proposal for an apartment project near the North Palm Beach Yacht Club A company managed by Mitchel Robbins of Newton, Mass, submitted the...
Commercial Property Executive Silver Point Development is teaming with an affiliate of Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners to build Elevation25, a 1 million-square-foot industrial property in Mead, Colo The first phase of the property will be...
Louisville Business First LDG Development is planning to build the 276-unit Midlane Point Apartments in Louisville, Ky The local developer will build the property at 3042 Hikes Lane, on the site of a vacant church and school building It’s...
AZ Big Media KKR & Co has paid $137 million, or $290,254/unit, for Midtown on Main Street, a 472-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz The New York investment firm purchased the property from Tides Equities of Los Angeles The property, at 2121...
Real Estate NJ John Hancock Life Insurance Co has provided $455 million of financing against a pair of apartment properties with a combined 321 units in northern New Jersey The insurer lent $315 million against the 227-unit Village Manor in Nutley,...
Dallas Morning News Johnson Development Associates Inc has filed plans to build a nearly 850,000-square-foot industrial project in Lancaster, Texas, about 16 miles south of Dallas The Spartanburg, SC, company has proposed the three-building project...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Shorenstein Properties has paid $72 million, or $42295/sf, for Rev360, a 170,234-square-foot office property in Denver The San Francisco investment company purchased the five-story property from its developer,...
Commercial Observer A venture of Lincoln Equities Group and HIG Realty Partners has secured $1633 million of construction financing against a 921,000-square-foot industrial project in Brewster, NY Heitman provided the loan, which was arranged by...
South Florida Business Journal A unit of Rieber Developments has lined up $838 million of construction financing for a mixed-use project currently under construction in Aventura, Fla BridgeInvest of Miami provided a $635 million construction loan,...