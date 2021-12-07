Log In or Subscribe to read more
NewPoint Real Estate Capital continues to expand its lending platform by adding to its Federal Housing Administration lending capabilities The Plano, Texas, lender, formed early this year through Meridian Capital Group’s acquisition of...
Commercial Observer Natixis has provided $54 million of financing to help fund the acquisition, by a venture of Mill Creek Residential and Cigna Investment Management, of the 163-unit Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station apartment property in...
Commercial Observer Morgan Stanley has provided $435 million of financing against the 75,000-square-foot office building at 5 Crosby St in Manhattan The five-year loan allowed the property’s owner, Cape Advisors of New York, to retire $30...
Mesa West Capital has provided $977 million of financing to facilitate the purchase, by a venture led by Preiss Co, of a pair of apartment properties with 468 units in Raleigh, NC Preiss, a Raleigh developer, partnered with Township Capital of...
Kohan Retail Group has lined up $1995 million of mortgage financing from a Berlin lender, Summit US Holdings GmbH, to fund its $3325 million purchase of the Triangle Town Center in Raleigh, NC The property's sale resulted in a far smaller loss than...
JLL Capital Markets has provided $5377 million of Freddie Mac mortgage financing against the 340-unit Grove at South Shore apartment property in Riverview, Fla, which is southeast of Tampa, Fla The seven-year loan takes out a $388 million mortgage,...
Varde Partners has provided $1201 million of financing to facilitate the $174 million, or $494,318/room, purchase of the EAST Miami hotel in that city by a venture of Trinity Real Estate Investments and Certares Real Estate Management The venture...
Columbia Pacific Advisors has provided $505 million of mortgage financing to help facilitate Burnett Equities' $55 million purchase of the 530-room Martinique Hotel in midtown Manhattan The senior financing is part of a $71 million package that was...
Commercial Observer Deutsche Bank has provided $220 million of financing against the 593,000-square-foot creative-office building at 2400 Market St in Philadelphia Newmark arranged the loan A venture of Lubert-Adler and PMC Property Group acquired...