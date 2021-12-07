Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Abacus Capital Group has paid $60 million, or $227,273/unit, for the 264-unit Landmark at Avery Place apartment property in Tampa, Fla The New York investor bought the property from American Landmark...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Mill Creek Residential and Cigna Investment Management has acquired the 163-unit Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station apartment complex in the New York suburb of Montclair, NJ, for $77...
JLL Income Property Trust Inc has paid $95 million, or $14634/sf, for the 649,183-square-foot Friendship Distribution Center in the Atlanta suburb of Buford, Ga The Chicago REIT, whose shares do not trade on any exchange, bought the industrial...
Commercial Observer A venture of Khosla Capital and DKJ Equity has paid $99 million, or $392,857/unit, for the 252-unit Sheffield at Englewood South apartment property in Englewood, NJ s Hekemian Group sold the property in a deal brokered by...
MG Properties has paid $54 million, or $257,142/unit, for the 210-unit Maddox Apartments in Portland, Ore The San Diego investment manager purchased the property from Prima Donna Development of Los Altos, Calif, which was represented by Palmer...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Birtcher Anderson & Davis and Belay Investment Group has purchased a portfolio of nine industrial properties totaling 300,437 square feet in the Dallas area Kensington Commercial of Dallas sold the portfolio,...
Dallas Morning News HLC Equity has bought Elan City Centre, a 330-unit luxury apartment property in Farmers Branch, Texas, about 12 miles north of downtown Dallas Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property Advisors unit brokered the deal...
Mesa West Capital has provided $977 million of financing to facilitate the purchase, by a venture led by Preiss Co, of a pair of apartment properties with 468 units in Raleigh, NC Preiss, a Raleigh developer, partnered with Township Capital of...
SL Green Realty Corp has sold a 25 percent stake in the office building at One Madison Ave in Manhattan An undisclosed international investor bought the interest and committed to invest at least $2593 million to complete the project SL Green, a New...