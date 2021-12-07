Log In or Subscribe to read more
Milhaus has broken ground on a 193-unit apartment property at 311 West 22nd St in downtown Kansas City, Mo The Indianapolis developer is financing the project with equity partner Humphreys Capital UMB Bank also has provided construction financing,...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of Inland National Development Co and Cambridge Development Group Inc is wrapping up work on Citadel at Lookout, a 303-unit apartment complex in Selma, Texas, about 17 miles northeast of downtown San Antonio...
AZ Big Media Streetlight Residential has broken ground on the Alyssa, a 335-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The Dallas developer is building the property on East Rio Salado Parkway, to the west of State Route 1 The property will have studio,...
Orlando Business Journal AEW Capital Management has sold the 10-building SouthPark Center office park in Orlando, Fla, for $315 million, or $252/sf The Boston investment manager sold the 125 million-square-foot property, which it had acquired in...
South Florida Business Journal The North Palm Beach, Fla, Planning Commission tomorrow will consider a proposal for an apartment project near the North Palm Beach Yacht Club A company managed by Mitchel Robbins of Newton, Mass, submitted the...
Commercial Property Executive Silver Point Development is teaming with an affiliate of Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners to build Elevation25, a 1 million-square-foot industrial property in Mead, Colo The first phase of the property will be...
Louisville Business First LDG Development is planning to build the 276-unit Midlane Point Apartments in Louisville, Ky The local developer will build the property at 3042 Hikes Lane, on the site of a vacant church and school building It’s...
Real Estate NJ John Hancock Life Insurance Co has provided $455 million of financing against a pair of apartment properties with a combined 321 units in northern New Jersey The insurer lent $315 million against the 227-unit Village Manor in Nutley,...
Dallas Morning News Johnson Development Associates Inc has filed plans to build a nearly 850,000-square-foot industrial project in Lancaster, Texas, about 16 miles south of Dallas The Spartanburg, SC, company has proposed the three-building project...