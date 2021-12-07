Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Bloomberg LP has agreed to lease an additional 191,000 square feet at 919 Third Ave, a 11 million-sf office building in Manhattan The deal covers floors 28 through 33 and expands its space to more than 748,000 sf at the 47-story...
AZ Big Media Streetlight Residential has broken ground on the Alyssa, a 335-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The Dallas developer is building the property on East Rio Salado Parkway, to the west of State Route 1 The property will have studio,...
Commercial Property Executive Silver Point Development is teaming with an affiliate of Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners to build Elevation25, a 1 million-square-foot industrial property in Mead, Colo The first phase of the property will be...
AZ Big Media KKR & Co has paid $137 million, or $290,254/unit, for Midtown on Main Street, a 472-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz The New York investment firm purchased the property from Tides Equities of Los Angeles The property, at 2121...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Shorenstein Properties has paid $72 million, or $42295/sf, for Rev360, a 170,234-square-foot office property in Denver The San Francisco investment company purchased the five-story property from its developer,...
A venture of Summit Capital Venture Group and Rockefeller Group is planning to build the 250-unit apartment project at 1158 Delaware St in Denver It will have two swimming pools, a fitness center, multiple terraces with lounge areas, spa, clubhouse,...
Bisnow Peraton has signed a lease for 100,000 square feet of office space at 1875 Explorer St in Reston, Va The information technology company will move its headquarters into the building by next September Its current operations are in Herndon, Va,...
Phoenix Business Journal Best Buy Inc has agreed to lease 800,000 square feet at the First Pebble Creek industrial park that’s under construction in Goodyear, Ariz, about 20 miles west of Phoenix Work on the property, at 4580 North Pebble...
Bisnow SimpliSafe has leased 150,000 square feet at 100 Summer St, a 11 million-sf office building in Boston The security systems maker is moving into the space next fall It currently leases 70,000 sf at 294 Washington St, also in Boston Rockpoint...