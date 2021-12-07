Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Arbor Realty Trust has provided $667 million of financing to help fund Concordia Properties’ acquisition of the 454-unit Country Club Apartments in Charlotte, NC As reported, the Lakewood, NJ,...
City Office REIT has paid $150 million, or $48855/sf, for Block 23, a 307,030-square-foot office and retail property in downtown Phoenix The Vancouver, British Columbia, REIT purchased the property from its developer, RED Development of Phoenix,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Abacus Capital Group has paid $60 million, or $227,273/unit, for the 264-unit Landmark at Avery Place apartment property in Tampa, Fla The New York investor bought the property from American Landmark...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Mill Creek Residential and Cigna Investment Management has acquired the 163-unit Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station apartment complex in the New York suburb of Montclair, NJ, for $77...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital continues to expand its lending platform by adding to its Federal Housing Administration lending capabilities The Plano, Texas, lender, formed early this year through Meridian Capital Group’s acquisition of...
JLL Income Property Trust Inc has paid $95 million, or $14634/sf, for the 649,183-square-foot Friendship Distribution Center in the Atlanta suburb of Buford, Ga The Chicago REIT, whose shares do not trade on any exchange, bought the industrial...
Commercial Observer A venture of Khosla Capital and DKJ Equity has paid $99 million, or $392,857/unit, for the 252-unit Sheffield at Englewood South apartment property in Englewood, NJ s Hekemian Group sold the property in a deal brokered by...
Commercial Observer Natixis has provided $54 million of financing to help fund the acquisition, by a venture of Mill Creek Residential and Cigna Investment Management, of the 163-unit Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station apartment property in...
Commercial Observer Morgan Stanley has provided $435 million of financing against the 75,000-square-foot office building at 5 Crosby St in Manhattan The five-year loan allowed the property’s owner, Cape Advisors of New York, to retire $30...
MG Properties has paid $54 million, or $257,142/unit, for the 210-unit Maddox Apartments in Portland, Ore The San Diego investment manager purchased the property from Prima Donna Development of Los Altos, Calif, which was represented by Palmer...