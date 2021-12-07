Log In or Subscribe to read more
City Office REIT has paid $150 million, or $48855/sf, for Block 23, a 307,030-square-foot office and retail property in downtown Phoenix The Vancouver, British Columbia, REIT purchased the property from its developer, RED Development of Phoenix,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Abacus Capital Group has paid $60 million, or $227,273/unit, for the 264-unit Landmark at Avery Place apartment property in Tampa, Fla The New York investor bought the property from American Landmark...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Mill Creek Residential and Cigna Investment Management has acquired the 163-unit Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station apartment complex in the New York suburb of Montclair, NJ, for $77...
JLL Income Property Trust Inc has paid $95 million, or $14634/sf, for the 649,183-square-foot Friendship Distribution Center in the Atlanta suburb of Buford, Ga The Chicago REIT, whose shares do not trade on any exchange, bought the industrial...
Commercial Observer Natixis has provided $54 million of financing to help fund the acquisition, by a venture of Mill Creek Residential and Cigna Investment Management, of the 163-unit Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station apartment property in...
The Real Deal Bloomberg LP has agreed to lease an additional 191,000 square feet at 919 Third Ave, a 11 million-sf office building in Manhattan The deal covers floors 28 through 33 and expands its space to more than 748,000 sf at the 47-story...
Commercial Observer Morgan Stanley has provided $435 million of financing against the 75,000-square-foot office building at 5 Crosby St in Manhattan The five-year loan allowed the property’s owner, Cape Advisors of New York, to retire $30...
MG Properties has paid $54 million, or $257,142/unit, for the 210-unit Maddox Apartments in Portland, Ore The San Diego investment manager purchased the property from Prima Donna Development of Los Altos, Calif, which was represented by Palmer...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Birtcher Anderson & Davis and Belay Investment Group has purchased a portfolio of nine industrial properties totaling 300,437 square feet in the Dallas area Kensington Commercial of Dallas sold the portfolio,...