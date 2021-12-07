Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of Inland National Development Co and Cambridge Development Group Inc is wrapping up work on Citadel at Lookout, a 303-unit apartment complex in Selma, Texas, about 17 miles northeast of downtown San Antonio...
Dallas Morning News EastGroup Properties has started construction on McKinney 121, a 212,000-square-foot business park in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The two-building industrial project is being built at 4400 South Hardin Blvd, near the...
AZ Big Media Streetlight Residential has broken ground on the Alyssa, a 335-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The Dallas developer is building the property on East Rio Salado Parkway, to the west of State Route 1 The property will have studio,...
Crain’s Chicago Business AmTrust Realty Corp is in talks to possibly turn over, in a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure, Chicago’s 135 South LaSalle St to the CMBS trust that holds a $100 million loan against the 13 million-square-foot office...
South Florida Business Journal The North Palm Beach, Fla, Planning Commission tomorrow will consider a proposal for an apartment project near the North Palm Beach Yacht Club A company managed by Mitchel Robbins of Newton, Mass, submitted the...
Commercial Property Executive Silver Point Development is teaming with an affiliate of Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners to build Elevation25, a 1 million-square-foot industrial property in Mead, Colo The first phase of the property will be...
Louisville Business First LDG Development is planning to build the 276-unit Midlane Point Apartments in Louisville, Ky The local developer will build the property at 3042 Hikes Lane, on the site of a vacant church and school building It’s...
Real Estate NJ John Hancock Life Insurance Co has provided $455 million of financing against a pair of apartment properties with a combined 321 units in northern New Jersey The insurer lent $315 million against the 227-unit Village Manor in Nutley,...
REJournals Avanti Residential has paid $65 million, or $212,418/unit, for the 306-unit Village West Apartment in Kansas City, Kan The Denver company purchased the five-story property from JVN Realty Corp, which was represented by Newmark Newmark...