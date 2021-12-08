Log In or Subscribe to read more
New York Post Verizon will be moving hundreds of Manhattan employees to 143,000 square feet at the Essex Crossing development that a venture led by Taconic Partners is building in the borough’s Lower East Side area The telecom company is...
REJournals LMC, a subsidiary of Lennar Corp, has opened the 212-unit Flynn apartment property in Elmhurst, Ill, about 20 miles west of Chicago The Charlotte, NC, company broke ground on the property, at 183 North Addison Ave, in late 2019 The Flynn...
Denver Business Journal Cohen Rojas Capital Partners has paid $324 million, or $400,000/unit, for Tennyson Place, an 81-unit apartment property in Denver The San Francisco real estate investment firm purchased the property from its developer,...
Baltimore Business Journal Aventon Cos plans to break ground soon on the 250-unit Aventon Annapolis apartment property in Annapolis, Md The Raleigh, NC, developer expects to complete the project, at 2555 River Road, in 2023 It will demolish an...
Milhaus has broken ground on a 193-unit apartment property at 311 West 22nd St in downtown Kansas City, Mo The Indianapolis developer is financing the project with equity partner Humphreys Capital UMB Bank also has provided construction financing,...
Commercial Property Executive Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has agreed to fully lease the 719,037-square-foot office property at 1275, 1345, 1375 and 1395 Crossman Ave in Sunnyvale, Calif, about 40 miles south of San Francisco Newmark...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of Inland National Development Co and Cambridge Development Group Inc is wrapping up work on Citadel at Lookout, a 303-unit apartment complex in Selma, Texas, about 17 miles northeast of downtown San Antonio...
Dallas Morning News EastGroup Properties has started construction on McKinney 121, a 212,000-square-foot business park in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The two-building industrial project is being built at 4400 South Hardin Blvd, near the...
AZ Big Media Streetlight Residential has broken ground on the Alyssa, a 335-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The Dallas developer is building the property on East Rio Salado Parkway, to the west of State Route 1 The property will have studio,...