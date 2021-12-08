Log In or Subscribe to read more
LA Biz CenterPoint Properties is planning to build a 100,147-square-foot industrial property at 2550 Orange Ave in Signal Hill, Calif, about 20 miles south of Los Angeles The Chicago developer had purchased the nine-acre development site, where a...
New York Post Verizon will be moving hundreds of Manhattan employees to 143,000 square feet at the Essex Crossing development that a venture led by Taconic Partners is building in the borough’s Lower East Side area The telecom company is...
Baltimore Business Journal Aventon Cos plans to break ground soon on the 250-unit Aventon Annapolis apartment property in Annapolis, Md The Raleigh, NC, developer expects to complete the project, at 2555 River Road, in 2023 It will demolish an...
Milhaus has broken ground on a 193-unit apartment property at 311 West 22nd St in downtown Kansas City, Mo The Indianapolis developer is financing the project with equity partner Humphreys Capital UMB Bank also has provided construction financing,...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of Inland National Development Co and Cambridge Development Group Inc is wrapping up work on Citadel at Lookout, a 303-unit apartment complex in Selma, Texas, about 17 miles northeast of downtown San Antonio...
Dallas Morning News EastGroup Properties has started construction on McKinney 121, a 212,000-square-foot business park in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The two-building industrial project is being built at 4400 South Hardin Blvd, near the...
AZ Big Media Streetlight Residential has broken ground on the Alyssa, a 335-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The Dallas developer is building the property on East Rio Salado Parkway, to the west of State Route 1 The property will have studio,...
Crain’s Chicago Business AmTrust Realty Corp is in talks to possibly turn over, in a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure, Chicago’s 135 South LaSalle St to the CMBS trust that holds a $100 million loan against the 13 million-square-foot office...
South Florida Business Journal The North Palm Beach, Fla, Planning Commission tomorrow will consider a proposal for an apartment project near the North Palm Beach Yacht Club A company managed by Mitchel Robbins of Newton, Mass, submitted the...