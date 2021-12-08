Log In or Subscribe to read more
Prime Finance has provided $5815 million of financing to facilitate Cohen Investment Group’s purchase of the Castleton Commerce Center, a 795-unit self-storage facility with 185 recreational-vehicle spaces in Virginia Beach, Va The bridge...
South Florida Business Journal Regatta at New River, a 20-story apartment building with 230 units in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, has been sold for $115 million, or $500,000/unit An affiliate of Related Group of Miami sold the property to a company managed...
South Florida Business Journal Union Investment Real Estate has bought the 185,372-square-foot Fountains of Boynton retail center in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $795 million, or about $42887/sf The New York company bought the property from DRA Advisors,...
South Florida Business Journal Alta Developers has sold Wynwood Bay Apartments, a 156-unit property in Miami for $67 million, or about $429,487/unit The local developer sold the 19-acre property, at 2500 Biscayne Blvd, to Respark Residential of Fort...
Denver Business Journal Cohen Rojas Capital Partners has paid $324 million, or $400,000/unit, for Tennyson Place, an 81-unit apartment property in Denver The San Francisco real estate investment firm purchased the property from its developer,...
Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has sold the 340-room Embassy Suites La Jolla hotel in San Diego for a whopping $2267 million, or $666,765/room The sales price results in a 422 percent capitalization rate, based on the property’s 2019 net...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of AM Property Holding and Northeast Capital Group has paid $235 million, or $42146/sf, for 200 Elm St and 695 East Main St, a two-building office complex in Stamford, Conn The venture bought the...
Washington Business Journal Mapletree Investments has paid $532 million, or $13537/sf, for the 393,000-square-foot industrial property at 14301 Mattawoman Drive in Brandywine, Md The Singapore real estate company bought the property from Link...
Baltimore Business Journal Brookfield Properties has paid $736 million, or $328,571/unit, for the 224-unit Bainbridge Federal Hill apartment property in Baltimore The New York investor bought the property from Bainbridge Cos The property, at 1110...
Baltimore Business Journal Aventon Cos plans to break ground soon on the 250-unit Aventon Annapolis apartment property in Annapolis, Md The Raleigh, NC, developer expects to complete the project, at 2555 River Road, in 2023 It will demolish an...