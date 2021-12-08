Log In or Subscribe to read more
LA Biz CenterPoint Properties is planning to build a 100,147-square-foot industrial property at 2550 Orange Ave in Signal Hill, Calif, about 20 miles south of Los Angeles The Chicago developer had purchased the nine-acre development site, where a...
REJournals LMC, a subsidiary of Lennar Corp, has opened the 212-unit Flynn apartment property in Elmhurst, Ill, about 20 miles west of Chicago The Charlotte, NC, company broke ground on the property, at 183 North Addison Ave, in late 2019 The Flynn...
Baltimore Business Journal Aventon Cos plans to break ground soon on the 250-unit Aventon Annapolis apartment property in Annapolis, Md The Raleigh, NC, developer expects to complete the project, at 2555 River Road, in 2023 It will demolish an...
Milhaus has broken ground on a 193-unit apartment property at 311 West 22nd St in downtown Kansas City, Mo The Indianapolis developer is financing the project with equity partner Humphreys Capital UMB Bank also has provided construction financing,...
Commercial Property Executive Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has agreed to fully lease the 719,037-square-foot office property at 1275, 1345, 1375 and 1395 Crossman Ave in Sunnyvale, Calif, about 40 miles south of San Francisco Newmark...
Commercial Observer A venture of Khosla Capital and DKJ Equity has paid $99 million, or $392,857/unit, for the 252-unit Sheffield at Englewood South apartment property in Englewood, NJ s Hekemian Group sold the property in a deal brokered by...
Commercial Observer Natixis has provided $54 million of financing to help fund the acquisition, by a venture of Mill Creek Residential and Cigna Investment Management, of the 163-unit Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station apartment property in...
The Real Deal Bloomberg LP has agreed to lease an additional 191,000 square feet at 919 Third Ave, a 11 million-sf office building in Manhattan The deal covers floors 28 through 33 and expands its space to more than 748,000 sf at the 47-story...
Commercial Observer Morgan Stanley has provided $435 million of financing against the 75,000-square-foot office building at 5 Crosby St in Manhattan The five-year loan allowed the property’s owner, Cape Advisors of New York, to retire $30...