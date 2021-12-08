Log In or Subscribe to read more
LA Biz CenterPoint Properties is planning to build a 100,147-square-foot industrial property at 2550 Orange Ave in Signal Hill, Calif, about 20 miles south of Los Angeles The Chicago developer had purchased the nine-acre development site, where a...
New York Post Verizon will be moving hundreds of Manhattan employees to 143,000 square feet at the Essex Crossing development that a venture led by Taconic Partners is building in the borough’s Lower East Side area The telecom company is...
REJournals LMC, a subsidiary of Lennar Corp, has opened the 212-unit Flynn apartment property in Elmhurst, Ill, about 20 miles west of Chicago The Charlotte, NC, company broke ground on the property, at 183 North Addison Ave, in late 2019 The Flynn...
Baltimore Business Journal Aventon Cos plans to break ground soon on the 250-unit Aventon Annapolis apartment property in Annapolis, Md The Raleigh, NC, developer expects to complete the project, at 2555 River Road, in 2023 It will demolish an...
Milhaus has broken ground on a 193-unit apartment property at 311 West 22nd St in downtown Kansas City, Mo The Indianapolis developer is financing the project with equity partner Humphreys Capital UMB Bank also has provided construction financing,...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Birtcher Anderson & Davis and Belay Investment Group has purchased a portfolio of nine industrial properties totaling 300,437 square feet in the Dallas area Kensington Commercial of Dallas sold the portfolio,...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of Inland National Development Co and Cambridge Development Group Inc is wrapping up work on Citadel at Lookout, a 303-unit apartment complex in Selma, Texas, about 17 miles northeast of downtown San Antonio...
Dallas Morning News HLC Equity has bought Elan City Centre, a 330-unit luxury apartment property in Farmers Branch, Texas, about 12 miles north of downtown Dallas Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property Advisors unit brokered the deal...
Dallas Morning News EastGroup Properties has started construction on McKinney 121, a 212,000-square-foot business park in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The two-building industrial project is being built at 4400 South Hardin Blvd, near the...