Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report USAA Real Estate Co has paid $305 million, or $55963/sf, for the 545,000-square-foot Sentinel Square III office building in Washington, DC The San Antonio investment manager bought the recently completed...
Four Corners Properties has paid $9025 million, or $60167/sf, for Shoreway Innovation Center, a 150,000-square-foot office property in Belmont, Calif The Los Altos, Calif, investor purchased the property from Westlake Group of Houston, which was...
GLP Capital Partners has paid $173 million, or $15727/unit, for a portfolio of four industrial buildings with 11 million square feet in Clinton, Brockton and Norton, Mass The Santa Monica, Calif, investment manager purchased the properties, commonly...
Dallas Morning News Lovett Industrial has plans to build three industrial projects totaling nearly 27 million square feet in North Texas The Houston developer is building the Trinity West Business Park, with more than 1 million sf at the northwest...
Bridge Investment Group has paid $106 million, or $18146/sf, for the Willow Oaks Corporate Center, a 584,147-square-foot office complex in the Washington, DC, suburb of Merrifield, Va The Salt Lake City investment manager bought the three-building...
Crain’s Chicago Business An investment fund managed by CBRE has paid $713 million, or $407,000/unit, for 1717, a 175-unit apartment property in Evanston, Ill CBRE’s Strategic Partners US Value 9 fund bought the property from Invesco Real...
Trion Properties has paid $716 million for six apartment properties with 347 units in Carmichael, Calif, and Sacramento, Calif The West Hollywood, Calif, investment manager bought the properties in separate transactions Its largest involved the...
An affiliate of Laird Norton Properties has paid $421 million for two apartment properties with 97 units in Seattle The Seattle investor paid $254 million, or $362,857/unit, for the 70-unit Stream Belmont at 500 Belmont Ave East, and $167 million,...
Dallas Morning News Construction is underway on a 420,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Granite Properties is building the 19-story property as part of the 90-acre Granite Park office complex at the southeast...