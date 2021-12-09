Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report USAA Real Estate Co has paid $305 million, or $55963/sf, for the 545,000-square-foot Sentinel Square III office building in Washington, DC The San Antonio investment manager bought the recently completed...
The Meadowood Mall in Reno, Nev, has been refinanced with $108 million of mortgage debt provided by a group of lenders including Wells Fargo Bank and 3650 REIT The loan takes out a $10587 million loan that matured last month and had been securitized...
Wells Fargo Bank has provided $130 million of mortgage financing against Eastchester Heights, a 1,416-unit apartment complex in the Bronx, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of Taconic Partners and Clarion Partners, which had...
Prime Finance has provided $5815 million of financing to facilitate Cohen Investment Group’s purchase of the Castleton Commerce Center, a 795-unit self-storage facility with 185 recreational-vehicle spaces in Virginia Beach, Va The bridge...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of AM Property Holding and Northeast Capital Group has paid $235 million, or $42146/sf, for 200 Elm St and 695 East Main St, a two-building office complex in Stamford, Conn The venture bought the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Arbor Realty Trust has provided $667 million of financing to help fund Concordia Properties’ acquisition of the 454-unit Country Club Apartments in Charlotte, NC As reported, the Lakewood, NJ,...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital continues to expand its lending platform by adding to its Federal Housing Administration lending capabilities The Plano, Texas, lender, formed early this year through Meridian Capital Group’s acquisition of...
Commercial Observer Natixis has provided $54 million of financing to help fund the acquisition, by a venture of Mill Creek Residential and Cigna Investment Management, of the 163-unit Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station apartment property in...
Commercial Observer Morgan Stanley has provided $435 million of financing against the 75,000-square-foot office building at 5 Crosby St in Manhattan The five-year loan allowed the property’s owner, Cape Advisors of New York, to retire $30...