Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report USAA Real Estate Co has paid $305 million, or $55963/sf, for the 545,000-square-foot Sentinel Square III office building in Washington, DC The San Antonio investment manager bought the recently completed...
Four Corners Properties has paid $9025 million, or $60167/sf, for Shoreway Innovation Center, a 150,000-square-foot office property in Belmont, Calif The Los Altos, Calif, investor purchased the property from Westlake Group of Houston, which was...
GLP Capital Partners has paid $173 million, or $15727/unit, for a portfolio of four industrial buildings with 11 million square feet in Clinton, Brockton and Norton, Mass The Santa Monica, Calif, investment manager purchased the properties, commonly...
Dallas Business Journal CanTex Capital has bought the 880,000-square-foot Sylvania Industrial Park in Fort Worth, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed NAI Robert Lynn brokered the deal for the buyer, a Dallas real estate investment...
Crain’s Chicago Business An investment fund managed by CBRE has paid $713 million, or $407,000/unit, for 1717, a 175-unit apartment property in Evanston, Ill CBRE’s Strategic Partners US Value 9 fund bought the property from Invesco Real...
Trion Properties has paid $716 million for six apartment properties with 347 units in Carmichael, Calif, and Sacramento, Calif The West Hollywood, Calif, investment manager bought the properties in separate transactions Its largest involved the...
An affiliate of Laird Norton Properties has paid $421 million for two apartment properties with 97 units in Seattle The Seattle investor paid $254 million, or $362,857/unit, for the 70-unit Stream Belmont at 500 Belmont Ave East, and $167 million,...
South Florida Business Journal A partnership that includes Spire Hospitality has sold the Waterstone Resort & Marina Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla, for $3788 million, or about $272,518/room An affiliate of Rockpoint Group of Boston bought the...
Tides Equities has paid $596 million, or $217,518/unit, for the 274-unit Tierra Santa Apartment Homes in Phoenix The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from a venture of Western Wealth Capital and Prospect Ridge in a deal brokered by...