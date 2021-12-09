Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report USAA Real Estate Co has paid $305 million, or $55963/sf, for the 545,000-square-foot Sentinel Square III office building in Washington, DC The San Antonio investment manager bought the recently completed...
Bank of America has provided $642 million of financing for the construction of the Modlo Air Logistics Center, a 495,073-square-foot distribution facility that Modlo, the logistics operating platform of GLP Capital Partners, is developing in Doral,...
Wells Fargo Bank has provided $130 million of mortgage financing against Eastchester Heights, a 1,416-unit apartment complex in the Bronx, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of Taconic Partners and Clarion Partners, which had...
The volume of CMBS loans in the hands of special servicers declined last month by 199 percent, to $3873 billion, according to Trepp Inc The decline would have been far greater had two large office loans not transferred One landed in special...
Prime Finance has provided $5815 million of financing to facilitate Cohen Investment Group’s purchase of the Castleton Commerce Center, a 795-unit self-storage facility with 185 recreational-vehicle spaces in Virginia Beach, Va The bridge...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of AM Property Holding and Northeast Capital Group has paid $235 million, or $42146/sf, for 200 Elm St and 695 East Main St, a two-building office complex in Stamford, Conn The venture bought the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Arbor Realty Trust has provided $667 million of financing to help fund Concordia Properties’ acquisition of the 454-unit Country Club Apartments in Charlotte, NC As reported, the Lakewood, NJ,...
The $8982 million loan against the Mall at Stonecrest in suburban Atlanta appears to be nearing its resolution This time, the collateral property's owner is moving toward a discounted pay-off of the loan, the last in the collateral pool for a 2005...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital continues to expand its lending platform by adding to its Federal Housing Administration lending capabilities The Plano, Texas, lender, formed early this year through Meridian Capital Group’s acquisition of...