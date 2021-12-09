Log In or Subscribe to read more
Four Corners Properties has paid $9025 million, or $60167/sf, for Shoreway Innovation Center, a 150,000-square-foot office property in Belmont, Calif The Los Altos, Calif, investor purchased the property from Westlake Group of Houston, which was...
Bank of America has provided $642 million of financing for the construction of the Modlo Air Logistics Center, a 495,073-square-foot distribution facility that Modlo, the logistics operating platform of GLP Capital Partners, is developing in Doral,...
The Meadowood Mall in Reno, Nev, has been refinanced with $108 million of mortgage debt provided by a group of lenders including Wells Fargo Bank and 3650 REIT The loan takes out a $10587 million loan that matured last month and had been securitized...
GLP Capital Partners has paid $173 million, or $15727/unit, for a portfolio of four industrial buildings with 11 million square feet in Clinton, Brockton and Norton, Mass The Santa Monica, Calif, investment manager purchased the properties, commonly...
Dallas Business Journal CanTex Capital has bought the 880,000-square-foot Sylvania Industrial Park in Fort Worth, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed NAI Robert Lynn brokered the deal for the buyer, a Dallas real estate investment...
Bridge Investment Group has paid $106 million, or $18146/sf, for the Willow Oaks Corporate Center, a 584,147-square-foot office complex in the Washington, DC, suburb of Merrifield, Va The Salt Lake City investment manager bought the three-building...
Crain’s Chicago Business An investment fund managed by CBRE has paid $713 million, or $407,000/unit, for 1717, a 175-unit apartment property in Evanston, Ill CBRE’s Strategic Partners US Value 9 fund bought the property from Invesco Real...
Wells Fargo Bank has provided $130 million of mortgage financing against Eastchester Heights, a 1,416-unit apartment complex in the Bronx, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of Taconic Partners and Clarion Partners, which had...
Trion Properties has paid $716 million for six apartment properties with 347 units in Carmichael, Calif, and Sacramento, Calif The West Hollywood, Calif, investment manager bought the properties in separate transactions Its largest involved the...