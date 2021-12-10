Log In or Subscribe to read more
Chicago Business Journal Brookfield Property Group has acquired the 208,000-square-foot industrial property at 6123 Monroe Court in Morton Grove, Ill, about 16 miles north of Chicago The New York investment firm purchased the property from Dayton...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Cousins Properties and Lincoln Property Co is planning to build a pair of office buildings totaling about 650,000 square feet in Plano, Texas The buildings, which will be called Legacy Union Two and Three, are being...
Scannell Properties has broken ground on a 250,100-square-foot industrial project in West Chicago, Ill, about 35 miles west of Chicago The Indianapolis developer is building the property, on a speculative basis, at 595 Innovation Drive as part of...
Dallas Morning News Lovett Industrial has plans to build three industrial projects totaling nearly 27 million square feet in North Texas The Houston developer is building the Trinity West Business Park, with more than 1 million sf at the northwest...
Crain’s Chicago Business An investment fund managed by CBRE has paid $713 million, or $407,000/unit, for 1717, a 175-unit apartment property in Evanston, Ill CBRE’s Strategic Partners US Value 9 fund bought the property from Invesco Real...
Dallas Morning News Construction is underway on a 420,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Granite Properties is building the 19-story property as part of the 90-acre Granite Park office complex at the southeast...
LA Biz CenterPoint Properties is planning to build a 100,147-square-foot industrial property at 2550 Orange Ave in Signal Hill, Calif, about 20 miles south of Los Angeles The Chicago developer had purchased the nine-acre development site, where a...
New York Post Verizon will be moving hundreds of Manhattan employees to 143,000 square feet at the Essex Crossing development that a venture led by Taconic Partners is building in the borough’s Lower East Side area The telecom company is...
REJournals LMC, a subsidiary of Lennar Corp, has opened the 212-unit Flynn apartment property in Elmhurst, Ill, about 20 miles west of Chicago The Charlotte, NC, company broke ground on the property, at 183 North Addison Ave, in late 2019 The Flynn...