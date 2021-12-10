Log In or Subscribe to read more
St Louis Business Journal Green Street Real Estate Ventures LLC has proposed building a 270-unit apartment property at the corner of Bemiston and Carondelet avenues in Clayton, Mo, about nine miles west of St Louis The $100 million development will...
Dallas Morning News Vista Property Co has bought the South Frisco Village retail center in suburban Dallas for an undisclosed price The Dallas investor acquired the property, with more than 227,000 square feet at the northeast corner of Preston Road...
San Antonio Business Journal Reserve Capital Partners has bought Nationwide’s 270,000-square-foot regional headquarters in San Antonio The Columbus, Ohio, insurer sold the property, which sits on 30 acres at 9903 Nationwide Drive Terms of the...
Dallas Business Journal City Office REIT has paid $1335 million, or about $1,829/sf, for The Terraces, a 73,000-square-foot office building in Dallas The Vancouver, British Columbia, REIT bought the 12-story building, at 5960 Berkshire Lane, from an...
Scannell Properties has broken ground on a 250,100-square-foot industrial project in West Chicago, Ill, about 35 miles west of Chicago The Indianapolis developer is building the property, on a speculative basis, at 595 Innovation Drive as part of...
Dallas Business Journal CanTex Capital has bought the 880,000-square-foot Sylvania Industrial Park in Fort Worth, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed NAI Robert Lynn brokered the deal for the buyer, a Dallas real estate investment...
Dallas Morning News Lovett Industrial has plans to build three industrial projects totaling nearly 27 million square feet in North Texas The Houston developer is building the Trinity West Business Park, with more than 1 million sf at the northwest...
Dallas Morning News Construction is underway on a 420,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Granite Properties is building the 19-story property as part of the 90-acre Granite Park office complex at the southeast...
LA Biz CenterPoint Properties is planning to build a 100,147-square-foot industrial property at 2550 Orange Ave in Signal Hill, Calif, about 20 miles south of Los Angeles The Chicago developer had purchased the nine-acre development site, where a...