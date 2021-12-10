Log In or Subscribe to read more
Luke Hingson has joined alternative lender Parkview Financial as senior loan officer Hingson joined from CleanFund, a provider of financing under the Commercial-Property Assessed Clean Energy, or C-PACE, program that’s affiliated with Starwood...
John O’Neill has been named president of US multifamily capital markets, a new post, at Cushman & Wakefield O’Neill most recently was president of the brokerage giant’s central region and will remain in Atlanta He is now in...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital continues to expand its lending platform by adding to its Federal Housing Administration lending capabilities The Plano, Texas, lender, formed early this year through Meridian Capital Group’s acquisition of...
Phil Weber, a long-time Fannie Mae executive, who most recently was chief executive of Forestar Group, has joined Cassin & Cassin as counsel Weber had joined Fannie in 1990 and was named senior vice president of multifamily in 2006 During his...
Grandbridge Real Estate Capital has opened a production office in Memphis, Tenn, and hired Randy Engel, a veteran commercial real estate lender, as senior vice president to run it Engel joined the Charlotte, NC, unit of Truist from Pinnacle...
Grandbridge Real Estate Capital has opened a production office in Phoenix and hired Lucas Donahue as senior vice president to manage it Donahue, a 20-year industry veteran, joins the Charlotte, NC, unit of Truist Bank from Berkadia, where he...
Matt Henry has been named chief executive of Chatham Financial, replacing Clark Maxwell, who is leaving the risk-management advisory company to volunteer full time in faith-based initiatives Maxwell had been the Kennett Square, Pa, company’s...
CenterSquare Investment Management has made a $35 million equity investment in Flagship Healthcare Trust, a private REIT capitalized by accredited investors that owns 75 medical properties with 2 million square feet, primarily in the Southeastern...
JLL is adding its capital markets capabilities to its Menlo Park, Calif, office, giving the brokerage giant a dedicated physical presence in Silicon Valley It has named Jordan Angel and Will Connors co-heads of the office Both are moving from...