Triangle Business Journal An affiliate of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has bought the Hudson High House Apartments in Cary, NC, for $9325 million, or about $308,775/unit The Dallas REIT acquired the 302-unit complex from Hudson Capital of New...
Lincoln Avenue Capital has paid $1018 million, or $287,570/unit, for Waterstone, a 354-unit apartment property in Chatsworth, Calif The New York investor purchased the property from Nuveen Real Estate, which had acquired it in 2016 for $725 million...
Triad Business Journal Dalfen Industrial has paid $238 million, or about $7824/unit, for the Union Cross Distribution Center, a 304,200-square-foot industrial property in Winston-Salem, NC The Dallas company bought the property, on 20 acres at 100...
New York Business Journal Four Winds Real Estate has paid $325 million, or $401,235/unit, for the 81-unit apartment building at 138 East 38th St in Manhattan’s Murray Hill neighborhood The New York developer, led by David Schneiderman and...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Fore Property Co has sold The Westerly, a 352-unit luxury apartment community in Winter Garden, Fla, for $1235 million, or about $350,852/unit The Washington, DC, company sold the property, at 14680 Westerly...
Chicago Business Journal Brookfield Property Group has acquired the 208,000-square-foot industrial property at 6123 Monroe Court in Morton Grove, Ill, about 16 miles north of Chicago The New York investment firm purchased the property from Dayton...
Charlotte Business Journal American Landmark Apartments has bought a pair of neighboring apartment properties with a combined 503 units in Charlotte, NC, for $12575 million The Tampa, Fla, multifamily investor paid $81 million, or $250,000/unit, for...
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has paid $108 million, or $514,286/room, for the Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa in the La Jolla section of San Diego The Bethesda, Md, REIT purchased the property, at 9700 North Torrey Pines Road, from Pacific Hospitality...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Cousins Properties and Lincoln Property Co is planning to build a pair of office buildings totaling about 650,000 square feet in Plano, Texas The buildings, which will be called Legacy Union Two and Three, are being...
Dallas Morning News Vista Property Co has bought the South Frisco Village retail center in suburban Dallas for an undisclosed price The Dallas investor acquired the property, with more than 227,000 square feet at the northeast corner of Preston Road...