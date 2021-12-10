Log In or Subscribe to read more
The 1 million-square-foot Emerald Square Mall in North Attleboro, Mass, has been re-appraised at a value of $42 million That's down from $725 million in October 2020 and $167 million in 2012, when a $11468 million loan was written against...
The Meadowood Mall in Reno, Nev, has been refinanced with $108 million of mortgage debt provided by a group of lenders including Wells Fargo Bank and 3650 REIT The loan takes out a $10587 million loan that matured last month and had been securitized...
The volume of CMBS loans in the hands of special servicers declined last month by 199 percent, to $3873 billion, according to Trepp Inc The decline would have been far greater had two large office loans not transferred One landed in special...
The $8982 million loan against the Mall at Stonecrest in suburban Atlanta appears to be nearing its resolution This time, the collateral property's owner is moving toward a discounted pay-off of the loan, the last in the collateral pool for a 2005...
Kohan Retail Group has lined up $1995 million of mortgage financing from a Berlin lender, Summit US Holdings GmbH, to fund its $3325 million purchase of the Triangle Town Center in Raleigh, NC The property's sale resulted in a far smaller loss than...
Crain’s Chicago Business AmTrust Realty Corp is in talks to possibly turn over, in a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure, Chicago’s 135 South LaSalle St to the CMBS trust that holds a $100 million loan against the 13 million-square-foot office...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The CMBS trust that held what most recently was a $7416 million mortgage against the Park Plaza shopping mall in Little Rock, Ark, has taken the property through foreclosure The loan, which had encumbered...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans classified as being more than 30 days late with their payments declined yet again in November, to $2453 billion from $2545 billion in October, according to Trepp Inc It marks the...
Domestic, private-label CMBS issuance so far this year has topped $103 billion, marking the busiest year since before the Global Financial Crisis Expectations are for only slightly more issuance in 2022 This year's frenzy was the result of a booming...