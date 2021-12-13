Log In or Subscribe to read more
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $84 million of financing for the development the 260-unit Waterview Scottsdale apartment property that’s being developed on a nearly eight-acre site along the Arizona Canal in Scottsdale, Ariz JLL...
Dallas Morning News Zale Properties has plans to build a 394-unit apartment property in Rowlett, Texas, about 20 miles northeast of downtown Dallas The five-story development is being built as part of the 116-acre Sapphire Bay mixed-use project at...
Chicago Business Journal Brookfield Property Group has acquired the 208,000-square-foot industrial property at 6123 Monroe Court in Morton Grove, Ill, about 16 miles north of Chicago The New York investment firm purchased the property from Dayton...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Cousins Properties and Lincoln Property Co is planning to build a pair of office buildings totaling about 650,000 square feet in Plano, Texas The buildings, which will be called Legacy Union Two and Three, are being...
St Louis Business Journal Green Street Real Estate Ventures LLC has proposed building a 270-unit apartment property at the corner of Bemiston and Carondelet avenues in Clayton, Mo, about nine miles west of St Louis The $100 million development will...
Scannell Properties has broken ground on a 250,100-square-foot industrial project in West Chicago, Ill, about 35 miles west of Chicago The Indianapolis developer is building the property, on a speculative basis, at 595 Innovation Drive as part of...
Dallas Morning News Lovett Industrial has plans to build three industrial projects totaling nearly 27 million square feet in North Texas The Houston developer is building the Trinity West Business Park, with more than 1 million sf at the northwest...
Crain’s Chicago Business An investment fund managed by CBRE has paid $713 million, or $407,000/unit, for 1717, a 175-unit apartment property in Evanston, Ill CBRE’s Strategic Partners US Value 9 fund bought the property from Invesco Real...
Dallas Morning News Construction is underway on a 420,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Granite Properties is building the 19-story property as part of the 90-acre Granite Park office complex at the southeast...