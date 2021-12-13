Log In or Subscribe to read more
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $84 million of financing for the development the 260-unit Waterview Scottsdale apartment property that’s being developed on a nearly eight-acre site along the Arizona Canal in Scottsdale, Ariz JLL...
REJournals A venture of Ackerberg and Northland Real Estate has welcomed the first tenants to Alvera, a 193-unit apartment property in St Paul, Minn The property, at 337 West 7th St, has studio, one- and two-bedroom units with monthly rents between...
Dallas Morning News American Landmark Apartments has bought the Switchyard Apartments, a 234-unit complex in Carrollton, Texas, about 16 miles northwest of downtown Dallas The Tampa, Fla, multifamily investor purchased the two-building property from...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of Legacy Capital Partners and DB Capital Management has bought Salado Creek, a 352-unit apartment complex in San Antonio Hamilton Zanze of San Francisco sold the property, which is being renamed Summit as...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Cousins Properties and Lincoln Property Co is planning to build a pair of office buildings totaling about 650,000 square feet in Plano, Texas The buildings, which will be called Legacy Union Two and Three, are being...
St Louis Business Journal Green Street Real Estate Ventures LLC has proposed building a 270-unit apartment property at the corner of Bemiston and Carondelet avenues in Clayton, Mo, about nine miles west of St Louis The $100 million development will...
Dallas Morning News Vista Property Co has bought the South Frisco Village retail center in suburban Dallas for an undisclosed price The Dallas investor acquired the property, with more than 227,000 square feet at the northeast corner of Preston Road...
San Antonio Business Journal Reserve Capital Partners has bought Nationwide’s 270,000-square-foot regional headquarters in San Antonio The Columbus, Ohio, insurer sold the property, which sits on 30 acres at 9903 Nationwide Drive Terms of the...
Dallas Business Journal City Office REIT has paid $1335 million, or about $1,829/sf, for The Terraces, a 73,000-square-foot office building in Dallas The Vancouver, British Columbia, REIT bought the 12-story building, at 5960 Berkshire Lane, from an...