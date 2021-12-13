Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rentvcom RISE Properties Trust has paid $75 million, or $421,348/unit, for 10th @ Hoyt, a 178-unit apartment property in Portland, Ore The Vancouver, British Columbia, REIT purchased the property from Prometheus Real Estate Group, which was...
Dallas Morning News Zale Properties has plans to build a 394-unit apartment property in Rowlett, Texas, about 20 miles northeast of downtown Dallas The five-story development is being built as part of the 116-acre Sapphire Bay mixed-use project at...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of Legacy Capital Partners and DB Capital Management has bought Salado Creek, a 352-unit apartment complex in San Antonio Hamilton Zanze of San Francisco sold the property, which is being renamed Summit as...
Triangle Business Journal An affiliate of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has bought the Hudson High House Apartments in Cary, NC, for $9325 million, or about $308,775/unit The Dallas REIT acquired the 302-unit complex from Hudson Capital of New...
Lincoln Avenue Capital has paid $1018 million, or $287,570/unit, for Waterstone, a 354-unit apartment property in Chatsworth, Calif The New York investor purchased the property from Nuveen Real Estate, which had acquired it in 2016 for $725 million...
Triad Business Journal Dalfen Industrial has paid $238 million, or about $7824/unit, for the Union Cross Distribution Center, a 304,200-square-foot industrial property in Winston-Salem, NC The Dallas company bought the property, on 20 acres at 100...
New York Business Journal Four Winds Real Estate has paid $325 million, or $401,235/unit, for the 81-unit apartment building at 138 East 38th St in Manhattan’s Murray Hill neighborhood The New York developer, led by David Schneiderman and...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Fore Property Co has sold The Westerly, a 352-unit luxury apartment community in Winter Garden, Fla, for $1235 million, or about $350,852/unit The Washington, DC, company sold the property, at 14680 Westerly...
Chicago Business Journal Brookfield Property Group has acquired the 208,000-square-foot industrial property at 6123 Monroe Court in Morton Grove, Ill, about 16 miles north of Chicago The New York investment firm purchased the property from Dayton...