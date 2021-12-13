Log In or Subscribe to read more
The volume of CMBS loans in the hands of special servicers declined last month by 199 percent, to $3873 billion, according to Trepp Inc The decline would have been far greater had two large office loans not transferred One landed in special...
New York Post Verizon will be moving hundreds of Manhattan employees to 143,000 square feet at the Essex Crossing development that a venture led by Taconic Partners is building in the borough’s Lower East Side area The telecom company is...
Commercial Property Executive Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has agreed to fully lease the 719,037-square-foot office property at 1275, 1345, 1375 and 1395 Crossman Ave in Sunnyvale, Calif, about 40 miles south of San Francisco Newmark...
The Real Deal Bloomberg LP has agreed to lease an additional 191,000 square feet at 919 Third Ave, a 11 million-sf office building in Manhattan The deal covers floors 28 through 33 and expands its space to more than 748,000 sf at the 47-story...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of 126,000 square feet of office space was absorbed in St Louis during the third quarter, according to Colliers International That marks the first time the city has had positive absorption since the...
Bisnow Peraton has signed a lease for 100,000 square feet of office space at 1875 Explorer St in Reston, Va The information technology company will move its headquarters into the building by next September Its current operations are in Herndon, Va,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans classified as being more than 30 days late with their payments declined yet again in November, to $2453 billion from $2545 billion in October, according to Trepp Inc It marks the...
Phoenix Business Journal Best Buy Inc has agreed to lease 800,000 square feet at the First Pebble Creek industrial park that’s under construction in Goodyear, Ariz, about 20 miles west of Phoenix Work on the property, at 4580 North Pebble...
Bisnow SimpliSafe has leased 150,000 square feet at 100 Summer St, a 11 million-sf office building in Boston The security systems maker is moving into the space next fall It currently leases 70,000 sf at 294 Washington St, also in Boston Rockpoint...