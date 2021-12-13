Log In or Subscribe to read more
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $84 million of financing for the development the 260-unit Waterview Scottsdale apartment property that’s being developed on a nearly eight-acre site along the Arizona Canal in Scottsdale, Ariz JLL...
Bank of America has provided a $7076 million loan against UnionWest at Creative Village, a mixed-use property with a 640-bed student-housing component in downtown Orlando, Fla The financing retires a construction loan that was provided by PCCP in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report USAA Real Estate Co has paid $305 million, or $55963/sf, for the 545,000-square-foot Sentinel Square III office building in Washington, DC The San Antonio investment manager bought the recently completed...
Bank of America has provided $642 million of financing for the construction of the Modlo Air Logistics Center, a 495,073-square-foot distribution facility that Modlo, the logistics operating platform of GLP Capital Partners, is developing in Doral,...
The Meadowood Mall in Reno, Nev, has been refinanced with $108 million of mortgage debt provided by a group of lenders including Wells Fargo Bank and 3650 REIT The loan takes out a $10587 million loan that matured last month and had been securitized...
Wells Fargo Bank has provided $130 million of mortgage financing against Eastchester Heights, a 1,416-unit apartment complex in the Bronx, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of Taconic Partners and Clarion Partners, which had...
Prime Finance has provided $5815 million of financing to facilitate Cohen Investment Group’s purchase of the Castleton Commerce Center, a 795-unit self-storage facility with 185 recreational-vehicle spaces in Virginia Beach, Va The bridge...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of AM Property Holding and Northeast Capital Group has paid $235 million, or $42146/sf, for 200 Elm St and 695 East Main St, a two-building office complex in Stamford, Conn The venture bought the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Arbor Realty Trust has provided $667 million of financing to help fund Concordia Properties’ acquisition of the 454-unit Country Club Apartments in Charlotte, NC As reported, the Lakewood, NJ,...