Log In or Subscribe to read more
Mack-Cali Realty Corp has formally changed its name to Veris Residential Inc, effective today, reflecting its exclusive focus on the multifamily sector The Jersey City, NJ, REIT has been in repositioning mode since 2015, when its long-time senior...
Luke Hingson has joined alternative lender Parkview Financial as senior loan officer Hingson joined from CleanFund, a provider of financing under the Commercial-Property Assessed Clean Energy, or C-PACE, program that’s affiliated with Starwood...
John O’Neill has been named president of US multifamily capital markets, a new post, at Cushman & Wakefield O’Neill most recently was president of the brokerage giant’s central region and will remain in Atlanta He is now in...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital continues to expand its lending platform by adding to its Federal Housing Administration lending capabilities The Plano, Texas, lender, formed early this year through Meridian Capital Group’s acquisition of...
Phil Weber, a long-time Fannie Mae executive, who most recently was chief executive of Forestar Group, has joined Cassin & Cassin as counsel Weber had joined Fannie in 1990 and was named senior vice president of multifamily in 2006 During his...
Grandbridge Real Estate Capital has opened a production office in Memphis, Tenn, and hired Randy Engel, a veteran commercial real estate lender, as senior vice president to run it Engel joined the Charlotte, NC, unit of Truist from Pinnacle...
Grandbridge Real Estate Capital has opened a production office in Phoenix and hired Lucas Donahue as senior vice president to manage it Donahue, a 20-year industry veteran, joins the Charlotte, NC, unit of Truist Bank from Berkadia, where he...
Apollo Global Management is the latest institutional real estate investment manager to tap the individual investor market It has agreed to buy Griffin Capital, a Los Angeles investment manager with $5 billion of real estate assets under management,...
Matt Henry has been named chief executive of Chatham Financial, replacing Clark Maxwell, who is leaving the risk-management advisory company to volunteer full time in faith-based initiatives Maxwell had been the Kennett Square, Pa, company’s...