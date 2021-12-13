Log In or Subscribe to read more
Decron Properties has paid $101 million, or $394,531/unit, for Arrowhead Ranch, a 256-unit apartment property in Glendale, Ariz The Los Angeles investor purchased the complex from Baron Properties of Denver The three-story property, at 20250 North...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Spectrum Co and Invesco Real Estate has bought a six-story office building in Charlotte, NC, for $655 million, or about $49209/sf The venture purchased the 133,106-square-foot property, at 1001 Morehead Square...
South Florida Business Journal Fifteen Group has bought the six-story office building at 801 Arthur Godfrey Road in Miami Beach, Fla, for $22 million, or about $42466/sf The Miami company acquired the 51,806-square-foot property from Terranova, a...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal MCR Hotels has paid $2975 million, or $129,912/room, for the 229-room DoubleTree Suites hotel in downtown Minneapolis The New York management and development company purchased the property from HRI...
South Florida Business Journal BSD Management has sold the 96-unit Carter Park Apartments in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $136 million, or about $141,667/unit The Miami company sold the 24-building property, which sits on 484 acres at 700-745 NW 14th...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Cortland has bought the Mareas at Botanica Apartments, a 408-unit property in Miami for $16027 million, or about $392,819/unit The Atlanta company acquired the complex from Ram Realty Services of Palm...
Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners has paid $658 million, or $228,472/unit, for Plaza Towers, a 288-unit apartment property in Hyattsville, Md The Washington, DC, developer purchased the property from a venture of Donaldson Group and Angelo, Gordon...
Rentvcom RISE Properties Trust has paid $75 million, or $421,348/unit, for 10th @ Hoyt, a 178-unit apartment property in Portland, Ore The Vancouver, British Columbia, REIT purchased the property from Prometheus Real Estate Group, which was...
Dallas Morning News American Landmark Apartments has bought the Switchyard Apartments, a 234-unit complex in Carrollton, Texas, about 16 miles northwest of downtown Dallas The Tampa, Fla, multifamily investor purchased the two-building property from...