Log In or Subscribe to read more
REJournals A venture of Ackerberg and Northland Real Estate has welcomed the first tenants to Alvera, a 193-unit apartment property in St Paul, Minn The property, at 337 West 7th St, has studio, one- and two-bedroom units with monthly rents between...
Dallas Morning News Zale Properties has plans to build a 394-unit apartment property in Rowlett, Texas, about 20 miles northeast of downtown Dallas The five-story development is being built as part of the 116-acre Sapphire Bay mixed-use project at...
Bank of America has provided a $7076 million loan against UnionWest at Creative Village, a mixed-use property with a 640-bed student-housing component in downtown Orlando, Fla The financing retires a construction loan that was provided by PCCP in...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Cousins Properties and Lincoln Property Co is planning to build a pair of office buildings totaling about 650,000 square feet in Plano, Texas The buildings, which will be called Legacy Union Two and Three, are being...
St Louis Business Journal Green Street Real Estate Ventures LLC has proposed building a 270-unit apartment property at the corner of Bemiston and Carondelet avenues in Clayton, Mo, about nine miles west of St Louis The $100 million development will...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report USAA Real Estate Co has paid $305 million, or $55963/sf, for the 545,000-square-foot Sentinel Square III office building in Washington, DC The San Antonio investment manager bought the recently completed...
Bank of America has provided $642 million of financing for the construction of the Modlo Air Logistics Center, a 495,073-square-foot distribution facility that Modlo, the logistics operating platform of GLP Capital Partners, is developing in Doral,...
The Meadowood Mall in Reno, Nev, has been refinanced with $108 million of mortgage debt provided by a group of lenders including Wells Fargo Bank and 3650 REIT The loan takes out a $10587 million loan that matured last month and had been securitized...
Scannell Properties has broken ground on a 250,100-square-foot industrial project in West Chicago, Ill, about 35 miles west of Chicago The Indianapolis developer is building the property, on a speculative basis, at 595 Innovation Drive as part of...