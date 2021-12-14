Log In or Subscribe to read more
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Bianco Properties has paid $3625 million, or $25303/sf, for the 143,263-square-foot Ridgehaven Mall in Minnetonka, Minn The St Louis investor purchased the property from Invesco Real Estate, which had acquired it...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of RK Centers has bought the Lakeside Town Shops, a 79,276-square-foot shopping center in Davie, Fla, for $2865 million, or about $36140/sf The Sunny Isles Beach, Fla, company purchased the retail property...
South Florida Business Journal A Blackstone Group affiliate has sold the 114-room Homewood Suites by Hilton West Palm Beach hotel in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $1544 million, or about $135,439/room Three Wall Capital of New York bought the property,...
Crain’s Chicago Business Pensam Capital has paid $838 million, or $249,404/unit, for Butterfield Oaks, a 336-unit apartment property in Aurora, Ill The Miami investment firm purchased the property from a venture led Tony Rossi and Tom Moran,...
Decron Properties has paid $101 million, or $394,531/unit, for Arrowhead Ranch, a 256-unit apartment property in Glendale, Ariz The Los Angeles investor purchased the complex from Baron Properties of Denver The three-story property, at 20250 North...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Spectrum Co and Invesco Real Estate has bought a six-story office building in Charlotte, NC, for $655 million, or about $49209/sf The venture purchased the 133,106-square-foot property, at 1001 Morehead Square...
South Florida Business Journal Fifteen Group has bought the six-story office building at 801 Arthur Godfrey Road in Miami Beach, Fla, for $22 million, or about $42466/sf The Miami company acquired the 51,806-square-foot property from Terranova, a...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal MCR Hotels has paid $2975 million, or $129,912/room, for the 229-room DoubleTree Suites hotel in downtown Minneapolis The New York management and development company purchased the property from HRI...
South Florida Business Journal Prologis has bought the 43,700-square-foot warehouse at 9401 NW 106th St in Medley, Fla, for $2258 million, or about $51670/sf The San Francisco industrial REIT bought the industrial property from KDD Enterprises of...