Taconic Capital has acquired the troubled $659 million CMBS loan against the Islandia Shopping Center for what is said to have been $577 million The sale leaves only two loans, with a balance of $1316 million, in the collateral pool of LB-UBS...
Dwight Capital has provided $29 million of bridge financing for the 121-unit Harbor Heights Apartments in the historic village of Mystic, Conn The loan takes out construction financing that was provided under a US Department of Housing and Urban...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital, which earlier this month acquired Housing and Healthcare Finance, is planning to use the platform to catapult it among the top providers of loans under US Department of Housing and Urban Development...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $84 million of financing for the development the 260-unit Waterview Scottsdale apartment property that’s being developed on a nearly eight-acre site along the Arizona Canal in Scottsdale, Ariz JLL...
Bank of America has provided a $7076 million loan against UnionWest at Creative Village, a mixed-use property with a 640-bed student-housing component in downtown Orlando, Fla The financing retires a construction loan that was provided by PCCP in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report USAA Real Estate Co has paid $305 million, or $55963/sf, for the 545,000-square-foot Sentinel Square III office building in Washington, DC The San Antonio investment manager bought the recently completed...
Bank of America has provided $642 million of financing for the construction of the Modlo Air Logistics Center, a 495,073-square-foot distribution facility that Modlo, the logistics operating platform of GLP Capital Partners, is developing in Doral,...
The Meadowood Mall in Reno, Nev, has been refinanced with $108 million of mortgage debt provided by a group of lenders including Wells Fargo Bank and 3650 REIT The loan takes out a $10587 million loan that matured last month and had been securitized...
Wells Fargo Bank has provided $130 million of mortgage financing against Eastchester Heights, a 1,416-unit apartment complex in the Bronx, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of Taconic Partners and Clarion Partners, which had...