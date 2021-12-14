Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal Weston Urban has unveiled plans for a 32-story residential project in downtown San Antonio The city’s Historic and Design Review Commission will consider the proposal tomorrow Plans for the project, which has been...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Bianco Properties has paid $3625 million, or $25303/sf, for the 143,263-square-foot Ridgehaven Mall in Minnetonka, Minn The St Louis investor purchased the property from Invesco Real Estate, which had acquired it...
South Florida Business Journal A Blackstone Group affiliate has sold the 114-room Homewood Suites by Hilton West Palm Beach hotel in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $1544 million, or about $135,439/room Three Wall Capital of New York bought the property,...
Tooley Interests LLC has paid $235 million, or $40010/sf, for Carlsbad Village Plaza, a 58,735-square-foot retail center in Carlsbad, Calif The Santa Monica, Calif, developer bought the property from Balboa Retail Partners of Los Angeles and was...
Crain’s Chicago Business Pensam Capital has paid $838 million, or $249,404/unit, for Butterfield Oaks, a 336-unit apartment property in Aurora, Ill The Miami investment firm purchased the property from a venture led Tony Rossi and Tom Moran,...
Decron Properties has paid $101 million, or $394,531/unit, for Arrowhead Ranch, a 256-unit apartment property in Glendale, Ariz The Los Angeles investor purchased the complex from Baron Properties of Denver The three-story property, at 20250 North...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Spectrum Co and Invesco Real Estate has bought a six-story office building in Charlotte, NC, for $655 million, or about $49209/sf The venture purchased the 133,106-square-foot property, at 1001 Morehead Square...
South Florida Business Journal Fifteen Group has bought the six-story office building at 801 Arthur Godfrey Road in Miami Beach, Fla, for $22 million, or about $42466/sf The Miami company acquired the 51,806-square-foot property from Terranova, a...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal MCR Hotels has paid $2975 million, or $129,912/room, for the 229-room DoubleTree Suites hotel in downtown Minneapolis The New York management and development company purchased the property from HRI...