Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Wells Fargo Bank, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Citibank have provided $1 billion of mortgage financing against the 168 million-square-foot office building at 601 Lexington Ave in Manhattan The loan...
Dwight Capital has provided $29 million of bridge financing for the 121-unit Harbor Heights Apartments in the historic village of Mystic, Conn The loan takes out construction financing that was provided under a US Department of Housing and Urban...
Rich Highfield, president of Starwood Property Trust’s CMBS conduit-lending operation, has joined Greystone to head its CMBS lending platform Highfield reports to Kevin Williams, executive vice president of the New York lender, and will...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital, which earlier this month acquired Housing and Healthcare Finance, is planning to use the platform to catapult it among the top providers of loans under US Department of Housing and Urban Development...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $84 million of financing for the development the 260-unit Waterview Scottsdale apartment property that’s being developed on a nearly eight-acre site along the Arizona Canal in Scottsdale, Ariz JLL...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Roughly 1,300 attendees have registered so far for the Commercial Real Estate Finance Council’s upcoming January conference in South Miami Beach, Fla That’s in line with the number of...
Bank of America has provided a $7076 million loan against UnionWest at Creative Village, a mixed-use property with a 640-bed student-housing component in downtown Orlando, Fla The financing retires a construction loan that was provided by PCCP in...
The 1 million-square-foot Emerald Square Mall in North Attleboro, Mass, has been re-appraised at a value of $42 million That's down from $725 million in October 2020 and $167 million in 2012, when a $11468 million loan was written against...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report USAA Real Estate Co has paid $305 million, or $55963/sf, for the 545,000-square-foot Sentinel Square III office building in Washington, DC The San Antonio investment manager bought the recently completed...