Dallas Morning News GoTRG, a Miami-based product returns handling and distribution company, has signed a lease for 250,000 square feet of industrial space in Fort Worth, Texas It is taking its space at the Carter Industrial Park, a 569,000-sf...
Austin Business Journal Langdon Street Capital has bought Walnut Park, a 277-unit luxury apartment property in Austin, Texas The Los Angeles real estate company acquired the complex from Larry Peel Co, an Austin multifamily developer The purchase...
Austin Business Journal Construction is underway on the One Uptown mixed-use development in Austin, Texas Brandywine Realty Trust, a Philadelphia REIT, is its developer One Uptown is being built at 11501 Burnet Road The property, which is expected...
San Antonio Business Journal Weston Urban has unveiled plans for a 32-story residential project in downtown San Antonio The city’s Historic and Design Review Commission will consider the proposal tomorrow Plans for the project, which has been...
Dallas Morning News An investment partnership led by Crescent Real Estate has sold the 501 Elm Building in downtown Dallas for an undisclosed price The partnership sold the property to 3L Living of Rosemont, Ill, which will redevelop the...
Dallas Morning News A venture of USAA Real Estate and Seefried Industrial Properties has plans to build a 13 million-square-foot industrial project in Forney, Texas, about 21 miles east of downtown Dallas The venture is building the property on a...
Dallas Morning News JPMorgan Asset Management is offering for sale the 50-story Trammell Crow Center in downtown Dallas Cushman & Wakefield has the listing for the 11 million-square-foot office property, at 2001 Ross Ave, which was built in 1985...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $84 million of financing for the development the 260-unit Waterview Scottsdale apartment property that’s being developed on a nearly eight-acre site along the Arizona Canal in Scottsdale, Ariz JLL...
REJournals A venture of Ackerberg and Northland Real Estate has welcomed the first tenants to Alvera, a 193-unit apartment property in St Paul, Minn The property, at 337 West 7th St, has studio, one- and two-bedroom units with monthly rents between...