Champion Real Estate Co has paid $4226 million, or $144,726/unit, for a portfolio of six student-housing properties with 292 units in East Lansing, Mich The Los Angeles developer, part of the Champion family office, purchased the properties from DTN...
Foulger-Pratt has acquired the empty office building at 1425 New York Ave NW in Washington, DC, with plans to redevelop it into a 225-unit apartment property The Potomac, Md, developer paid $56 million for the 13-story building, raising $14 million...
An affiliate of Corky McMillin Cos has sold Eighteen Ten State Street, a 99-unit apartment property in San Diego for $644 million, or about $650,505/unit The San Diego developer sold the property, which it had developed in 2016, to a Costa Mesa,...
SL Green Realty Corp said it has sold the 159,720-square-foot office building at 707 Eleventh Ave in Manhattan for $95 million, or nearly $595/sf The New York REIT had purchased the building nearly two years ago for $90 million, with plans to...
AZ Big Media An affiliate of Allard Developments Inc has paid $4165 million, or $26969/sf, for Arcadia Fiesta, a 154,436-square-foot retail center in Phoenix The Edmonton, Alberta, company purchased the property from a venture of DeRito Partners and...
Austin Business Journal Langdon Street Capital has bought Walnut Park, a 277-unit luxury apartment property in Austin, Texas The Los Angeles real estate company acquired the complex from Larry Peel Co, an Austin multifamily developer The purchase...
Wall Street Journal A venture led by Paramount Group has agreed to pay more than $190 million, or $7,600/sf, for the 25,000 square feet of retail space in the lower three floors of 1600 Broadway in Manhattan’s Times Square district The venture...
GID Real Estate Investments has paid $1825 million, or $544,776/unit, for Valentia Apartment Homes, a 335-unit apartment property in La Habra, Calif The Boston investment manager purchased the property from a venture of Northwestern Mutual of...
A venture of CWCapital Asset Management, Advantage Properties and Cove Property Management has paid $485 million, or $255,263/unit, for River Oaks Village, a 190-unit cottage-apartment property in Little River, SC, which is just north of Myrtle...