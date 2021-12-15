Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Truist Bank has provided $3721 million of construction financing for the development of a 288-unit workforce-housing project in West Palm Beach, Fla AHS Residential of Miami is developing the four-story property on an...
Taconic Capital has acquired the troubled $659 million CMBS loan against the Islandia Shopping Center for what is said to have been $577 million The sale leaves only two loans, with a balance of $1316 million, in the collateral pool of LB-UBS...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Wells Fargo Bank, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Citibank have provided $1 billion of mortgage financing against the 168 million-square-foot office building at 601 Lexington Ave in Manhattan The loan...
Dwight Capital has provided $29 million of bridge financing for the 121-unit Harbor Heights Apartments in the historic village of Mystic, Conn The loan takes out construction financing that was provided under a US Department of Housing and Urban...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital, which earlier this month acquired Housing and Healthcare Finance, is planning to use the platform to catapult it among the top providers of loans under US Department of Housing and Urban Development...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $84 million of financing for the development the 260-unit Waterview Scottsdale apartment property that’s being developed on a nearly eight-acre site along the Arizona Canal in Scottsdale, Ariz JLL...
Bank of America has provided a $7076 million loan against UnionWest at Creative Village, a mixed-use property with a 640-bed student-housing component in downtown Orlando, Fla The financing retires a construction loan that was provided by PCCP in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report USAA Real Estate Co has paid $305 million, or $55963/sf, for the 545,000-square-foot Sentinel Square III office building in Washington, DC The San Antonio investment manager bought the recently completed...
Bank of America has provided $642 million of financing for the construction of the Modlo Air Logistics Center, a 495,073-square-foot distribution facility that Modlo, the logistics operating platform of GLP Capital Partners, is developing in Doral,...