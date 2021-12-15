Log In or Subscribe to read more
Goldman Sachs has provided $145 million of financing to facilitate Sidra Capital’s $217 million, or $23446/sf, purchase of the 92,553-square-foot office building at 700 Oakmont Lane in Westmont, Ill Sidra, of Saudi Arabia, purchased the...
Champion Real Estate Co has paid $4226 million, or $144,726/unit, for a portfolio of six student-housing properties with 292 units in East Lansing, Mich The Los Angeles developer, part of the Champion family office, purchased the properties from DTN...
An affiliate of Corky McMillin Cos has sold Eighteen Ten State Street, a 99-unit apartment property in San Diego for $644 million, or about $650,505/unit The San Diego developer sold the property, which it had developed in 2016, to a Costa Mesa,...
Berkadia has provided $2475 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 1,042-unit Downtown 5th apartment property in downtown Miami The upscale property, which includes 13,261 square feet of retail space, is comprised of two 53-story buildings...
Truist Bank has provided $3721 million of construction financing for AHS Pine Ridge, a 288-unit apartment property that AHS Residential is developing in West Palm Beach, Fla AHS, a Miami developer of apartment properties, is building the complex...
SL Green Realty Corp said it has sold the 159,720-square-foot office building at 707 Eleventh Ave in Manhattan for $95 million, or nearly $595/sf The New York REIT had purchased the building nearly two years ago for $90 million, with plans to...
AZ Big Media An affiliate of Allard Developments Inc has paid $4165 million, or $26969/sf, for Arcadia Fiesta, a 154,436-square-foot retail center in Phoenix The Edmonton, Alberta, company purchased the property from a venture of DeRito Partners and...
Austin Business Journal Langdon Street Capital has bought Walnut Park, a 277-unit luxury apartment property in Austin, Texas The Los Angeles real estate company acquired the complex from Larry Peel Co, an Austin multifamily developer The purchase...
Wall Street Journal A venture led by Paramount Group has agreed to pay more than $190 million, or $7,600/sf, for the 25,000 square feet of retail space in the lower three floors of 1600 Broadway in Manhattan’s Times Square district The venture...