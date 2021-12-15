Log In or Subscribe to read more
Austin Business Journal Langdon Street Capital has bought Walnut Park, a 277-unit luxury apartment property in Austin, Texas The Los Angeles real estate company acquired the complex from Larry Peel Co, an Austin multifamily developer The purchase...
Dallas Business Journal A venture that includes Billingsley Co is developing a 250,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The five-story building is being developed northwest of the President George Bush Turnpike as...
Austin Business Journal Construction is underway on the One Uptown mixed-use development in Austin, Texas Brandywine Realty Trust, a Philadelphia REIT, is its developer One Uptown is being built at 11501 Burnet Road The property, which is expected...
Dallas Morning News An investment partnership led by Crescent Real Estate has sold the 501 Elm Building in downtown Dallas for an undisclosed price The partnership sold the property to 3L Living of Rosemont, Ill, which will redevelop the...
Dallas Morning News A venture of USAA Real Estate and Seefried Industrial Properties has plans to build a 13 million-square-foot industrial project in Forney, Texas, about 21 miles east of downtown Dallas The venture is building the property on a...
Dallas Morning News JPMorgan Asset Management is offering for sale the 50-story Trammell Crow Center in downtown Dallas Cushman & Wakefield has the listing for the 11 million-square-foot office property, at 2001 Ross Ave, which was built in 1985...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Chicago’s office market had 27 leases for 16 million square feet signed in the city’s central business district during the third quarter, according to MB Real Estate That was nearly double...
Dallas Morning News Zale Properties has plans to build a 394-unit apartment property in Rowlett, Texas, about 20 miles northeast of downtown Dallas The five-story development is being built as part of the 116-acre Sapphire Bay mixed-use project at...
Dallas Morning News American Landmark Apartments has bought the Switchyard Apartments, a 234-unit complex in Carrollton, Texas, about 16 miles northwest of downtown Dallas The Tampa, Fla, multifamily investor purchased the two-building property from...