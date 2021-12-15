Log In or Subscribe to read more
Berkadia has provided $2475 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 1,042-unit Downtown 5th apartment property in downtown Miami The upscale property, which includes 13,261 square feet of retail space, is comprised of two 53-story buildings...
South Florida Business Journal National Realty Investment Advisors has submitted plans to develop a 42-story apartment building in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The 388-unit project, dubbed 200 Third, is being planned for a 066-acre development site at 200...
South Florida Business Journal The Tire Rack Inc has agreed to lease 176,947 square feet of industrial space in Davie, Texas The South Bend, Ind, e-commerce company, which was founded in 1979, specializes in the sale of tires, wheels and car...
Dallas Business Journal A venture that includes Billingsley Co is developing a 250,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The five-story building is being developed northwest of the President George Bush Turnpike as...
Taconic Capital has acquired the troubled $659 million CMBS loan against the Islandia Shopping Center for what is said to have been $577 million The sale leaves only two loans, with a balance of $1316 million, in the collateral pool of LB-UBS...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Wells Fargo Bank, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Citibank have provided $1 billion of mortgage financing against the 168 million-square-foot office building at 601 Lexington Ave in Manhattan The loan...
Austin Business Journal Construction is underway on the One Uptown mixed-use development in Austin, Texas Brandywine Realty Trust, a Philadelphia REIT, is its developer One Uptown is being built at 11501 Burnet Road The property, which is expected...
San Antonio Business Journal Weston Urban has unveiled plans for a 32-story residential project in downtown San Antonio The city’s Historic and Design Review Commission will consider the proposal tomorrow Plans for the project, which has been...
Dwight Capital has provided $29 million of bridge financing for the 121-unit Harbor Heights Apartments in the historic village of Mystic, Conn The loan takes out construction financing that was provided under a US Department of Housing and Urban...