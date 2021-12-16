Log In or Subscribe to read more
Callodine Group, a Boston investment manager formed two years ago by a former Fidelity Investments portfolio manager, has agreed to acquire a majority stake in alternative commercial real estate lender Thorofare Capital The acquisition, slated to be...
Trailbreak Partners has paid $247 million, or $230,841/unit, for the 107-unit Eleven13 Apartments in Fort Collins, Colo The Denver investment and development firm purchased the property from Bridge Partners Inc of Walnut Creek, Calif, which was...
Berkadia has originated a $402 million Fannie Mae mortgage against Pickwick Farms, a 516-unit apartment property in Indianapolis The 10-year loan pays a coupon of 37 percent and amortizes on a 30-year schedule It allows the property’s owner, Zidan...
Foulger-Pratt has acquired the empty office building at 1425 New York Ave NW in Washington, DC, with plans to redevelop it into a 225-unit apartment property The Potomac, Md, developer paid $56 million for the 13-story building, raising $14 million...
Berkadia has provided $2475 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 1,042-unit Downtown 5th apartment property in downtown Miami The upscale property, which includes 13,261 square feet of retail space, is comprised of two 53-story buildings...
Truist Bank has provided $3721 million of construction financing for AHS Pine Ridge, a 288-unit apartment property that AHS Residential is developing in West Palm Beach, Fla AHS, a Miami developer of apartment properties, is building the complex...
Taconic Capital has acquired the troubled $659 million CMBS loan against the Islandia Shopping Center for what is said to have been $577 million The sale leaves only two loans, with a balance of $1316 million, in the collateral pool of LB-UBS...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Wells Fargo Bank, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Citibank have provided $1 billion of mortgage financing against the 168 million-square-foot office building at 601 Lexington Ave in Manhattan The loan...
Dwight Capital has provided $29 million of bridge financing for the 121-unit Harbor Heights Apartments in the historic village of Mystic, Conn The loan takes out construction financing that was provided under a US Department of Housing and Urban...