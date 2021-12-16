Log In or Subscribe to read more
AZ Big Media An affiliate of Allard Developments Inc has paid $4165 million, or $26969/sf, for Arcadia Fiesta, a 154,436-square-foot retail center in Phoenix The Edmonton, Alberta, company purchased the property from a venture of DeRito Partners and...
Dallas Morning News GoTRG, a Miami-based product returns handling and distribution company, has signed a lease for 250,000 square feet of industrial space in Fort Worth, Texas It is taking its space at the Carter Industrial Park, a 569,000-sf...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Chicago’s office market had 27 leases for 16 million square feet signed in the city’s central business district during the third quarter, according to MB Real Estate That was nearly double...
Rentvcom RISE Properties Trust has paid $75 million, or $421,348/unit, for 10th @ Hoyt, a 178-unit apartment property in Portland, Ore The Vancouver, British Columbia, REIT purchased the property from Prometheus Real Estate Group, which was...
San Francisco Business Times A venture of City Center Realty Partners and Contrarian Capital Management has paid $22 million, or $54214/sf, for Parker Innovation Hub, a 40,580-square-foot office and research and development property in Berkeley,...
LA Biz CenterPoint Properties is planning to build a 100,147-square-foot industrial property at 2550 Orange Ave in Signal Hill, Calif, about 20 miles south of Los Angeles The Chicago developer had purchased the nine-acre development site, where a...
New York Post Verizon will be moving hundreds of Manhattan employees to 143,000 square feet at the Essex Crossing development that a venture led by Taconic Partners is building in the borough’s Lower East Side area The telecom company is...
Denver Business Journal Cohen Rojas Capital Partners has paid $324 million, or $400,000/unit, for Tennyson Place, an 81-unit apartment property in Denver The San Francisco real estate investment firm purchased the property from its developer,...
Commercial Property Executive Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has agreed to fully lease the 719,037-square-foot office property at 1275, 1345, 1375 and 1395 Crossman Ave in Sunnyvale, Calif, about 40 miles south of San Francisco Newmark...