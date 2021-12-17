Log In or Subscribe to read more
Melo Group has paid $105 million for a site of just more than three acres at 1700 Biscayne Blvd in Miami on which it plans to develop a four-building mixed-use complex The Miami developer bought the site from a venture led by James Goldstein of Fort...
Dallas Morning News Atlantic Pacific Cos has bought Highland Park West Lemmon, a 372-unit multifamily property in Dallas The Miami investor acquired the five-story building, at 3600 Wheeler St, on behalf of its Blue Atlantic Partners Fund III...
Dallas Business Journal CenterPoint Properties has bought the 330,000-square-foot industrial building at 2201 Chemsearch Blvd in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The buyer and purchase price were not disclosed Eastdil Secured brokered the deal The...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Grosvenor Americas and Hoffman & Associates is planning to build Washington Station II, a 449-unit apartment property in Washington, DC The venture will build the property at 1000 Fourth St SW, about three miles...
South Florida Business Journal National Realty Investment Advisors has submitted plans to develop a 42-story apartment building in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The 388-unit project, dubbed 200 Third, is being planned for a 066-acre development site at 200...
South Florida Business Journal The Tire Rack Inc has agreed to lease 176,947 square feet of industrial space in Davie, Texas The South Bend, Ind, e-commerce company, which was founded in 1979, specializes in the sale of tires, wheels and car...
Truist Bank has provided $3721 million of construction financing for AHS Pine Ridge, a 288-unit apartment property that AHS Residential is developing in West Palm Beach, Fla AHS, a Miami developer of apartment properties, is building the complex...
Dallas Morning News GoTRG, a Miami-based product returns handling and distribution company, has signed a lease for 250,000 square feet of industrial space in Fort Worth, Texas It is taking its space at the Carter Industrial Park, a 569,000-sf...
Austin Business Journal Langdon Street Capital has bought Walnut Park, a 277-unit luxury apartment property in Austin, Texas The Los Angeles real estate company acquired the complex from Larry Peel Co, an Austin multifamily developer The purchase...