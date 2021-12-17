Log In or Subscribe to read more
NJBizcom J&J Snack Foods has agreed to lease 200,640 square feet of industrial space at LogistiCenter at Woolwich, a 1 million-sf property that’s under development in Woolwich Township, NJ, about 25 miles southwest of Philadelphia The...
Triangle Business Journal Kushner Cos has bought the 214-unit Capital Creek at Heritage Apartments in Wake Forest, NC, for $552 million, or about $257,944/unit The New York investment company acquired the three-story property from Waypoint...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Integra Investments and Constellation Group has sold a 31,979-square-foot office building at 1674 Meridian Ave in Miami Beach, Fla, for $265 million, or about $82867/sf An affiliate of Exan Capital bought...
Melo Group has paid $105 million for a site of just more than three acres at 1700 Biscayne Blvd in Miami on which it plans to develop a four-building mixed-use complex The Miami developer bought the site from a venture led by James Goldstein of Fort...
Dallas Business Journal Hillwood has plans to build a 135,000-square-foot office building at the 900-acre Alliance Town Center development in Fort Worth, Texas The property, which is being called Hillwood Commons II, can be expanded by up to 270,000...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The commercial mortgage universe grew by $648 billion, or 16 percent, in the third quarter, to $405 trillion, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association That pace of growth is slightly greater than the...
Allegiant Real Estate Capital has provided $7675 million of mortgage financing against a portfolio of three apartment buildings with 158 units in East Harlem, NY The buildings, 2338 Second Ave, 329 Pleasant Ave and 2211 Third Ave, are owned by HAP...
Callodine Group, a Boston investment manager formed two years ago by a former Fidelity Investments portfolio manager, has agreed to acquire a majority stake in alternative commercial real estate lender Thorofare Capital The acquisition, slated to be...
Trailbreak Partners has paid $247 million, or $230,841/unit, for the 107-unit Eleven13 Apartments in Fort Collins, Colo The Denver investment and development firm purchased the property from Bridge Partners Inc of Walnut Creek, Calif, which was...